Hyderabad police to act tough on obstructive parking, to rope in more towing cranes

The Hyderabad police have devised an action plan to streamline the flow of traffic keeping in mind the rising number of vehicles on city roads, the blatant traffic violations and encroachments along the city roads, including highways, City Police Commissioner C V Anand said on Thursday.

In a clearcut signal to those resorting to obstructing parking, the officer told reporters that more towing cranes will be pressed into service to keep the carriageway clear.

Anand spoke about the measures to be initiated under, what he called the 3 Golden E’s of traffic management – Enforcement, Education, and Engineering, and the ongoing operation ROPE (Removal of obstructive parking and encroachments).

He added a fourth ‘E’ (Enablement) to enhance focus on the welfare needs of traffic personnel through regular health camps, kit bags, and continuous capacity building at the Traffic Training Institute in Hyderabad.

According to reports, the number of vehicles plying on the city roads has increased by 18 per cent in 2022, compared to 2019. As of date, about 77,65,487 vehicles are plying on city roads and the volume of traffic complaints being reported to Dial 100 helpline has also increased.

The officer said that a steep rise in individual vehicles, both two-wheelers, and cars, since the Covid-19 outbreak is the prime cause of an increase in congestion on city roads.

“Emphasis will be on quality enforcement and its impact on compliance to traffic rules will be analysed. During peak hours all senior officers will focus on regulation. Stop-line discipline will be strictly enforced. Stringent measures will be initiated against commuters resorting to wrong side driving, triple riding, improper number plates, black films, etc.,” Anand said.

Advertisement

The Hyderabad police also plan to hold regular meetings with establishments, hawkers, schools, colleges, autorickshaw drivers, RTC drivers, and all stakeholders to sensitise them on road rules, and parking norms. “After carrying out education campaigns, special enforcement drives will be started to keep a tab on violators,” he added.

The police will also analyse the traffic flow, the need for developing junctions, erecting signage boards at free lefts, providing a safe turning radius at U-turns and adopting reversible lanes. In the wake of the rising number of complaints from residents of colonies about congestion, the police have decided to pay special attention to internal roads as well. Reviving bus bays, relocating bus stops, and improving road signage marking measures will be initiated soon, Anand said.

Meanwhile, the social media unit of the traffic wing will scale up the digital education campaigns to reach out to more youngsters through awareness videos, sessions, etc.

Advertisement

Seeking public support for the proposed traffic action plan for Hyderabad, Anand pointed out that the traffic wing has been further strengthened with an allotment of 40 sub-inspectors and inspectors of the 2010 batch, apart from 100 home guards and 100 women personnel from the City Armed Reserve, the commissioner said.