In Hyderabad, PM Modi takes potshots at KCR, says time to end dynasty politics

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that it was time for the people of Telangana to do away with dynasty politics, hinting at the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS), and elect a government which will work for the people. Addressing party workers at Begumpet Airport in Hyderabad, Modi said that the BJP is poised to create history in Telangana in the upcoming elections.

“Family politics does not allow enthusiastic youths to enter politics. They are deprived of opportunities. This is the 21st century and we should do away with dynasty politics in Telangana too. Wherever dynasty politics has been wiped out, there has been development and growth. Family politics is a threat to democracy, and as soon as a ‘parivari party’ comes to power, they become corrupt. The family tries to hold on to power for as long as possible,” Modi said to a roar from the hundreds of party workers gathered to welcome him.

Prime Minister Modi is in Hyderabad to attend the Indian School of Business’ (ISB) 20th anniversary celebrations.

“The BJP is waging one more battle and that is the battle for the people of Telangana, their self-respect and their identity. As I came out of the airport just now, I have sensed that there is a change in the air,” he said.

The PM accused the TRS government of renaming central schemes and presenting them as their own and took a dig at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao without naming him. He said that some people believe in superstitions and do not go to certain places, hinting at the time when Rao avoided going to the secretariat as he felt it had bad Vastu. The old building was demolished and a new secretariat is being constructed.

Modi said he too was advised to avoid certain places and cities. “But I make sure I visit those places as many times as possible. I believe in science, I believe in technology,” Modi said. “I want to mention Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here. He lives simply and is a monk and wears saffron robes. It would be easy to think that he must be a highly superstitious man but let me tell you, even he dismisses these superstitions.”

Just before the Prime Minister’s arrival, Rao left the city to go to Bengaluru to call on former Prime Minister Deve Gowda. The Telangana chief minister is trying to forge an alliance of like-minded non-NDA parties to take on the BJP.

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

The Prime Minister said that India in the 21st century is forging ahead with the dream of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Make in India. “India’s startups are impressing the world and today we are the world’s third biggest startup ecosystem. The country’s 100th unicorn has been registered,” Modi said.

The TRS had put up posters across Hyderabad posing questions to the Prime Minister about his failed promises.