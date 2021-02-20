Hyderabad: Passport enquiry counters to remain open for six hours now

The counters were till now functioning from 9.30 am to 11.30 am, only on working days.

The Public Enquiry Counters in the Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad will now be open for six hours on all working days instead of two hours in the morning.

These counters in Passport Back Office, RPO in Secunderabad, caters to all complex and incomplete passport applications submitted at the Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) in Hyderabad (Begumpet, Ameerpet and Tolichowki) and Nizamabad, apart from Passport Seva Laghu Kendra (PSLKs) at Karimnagar and 14 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) across the State. The counters were till now functioning from 9.30 am to 11.30 am, only on working days.

A statement issued by the RPO observed hardships faced by passport applicants travelling from far off places in reaching the RPO in Secunderabad before the closing time of the Public Enquiry Counters. They are forced to visit the office again on the next working day or on any other working day when the counters are open.

“With a view to obviate these hardships being faced by the passport applicants and in order to bring the services rendered by Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad more accessible to all the public, it has been decided to keep open the Public Enquiry Counters at Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad from 09.30 AM to 03.30 PM (with admissible staff lunch time) on all working days w.e.f. 22.02.2021,” said the statement.

People can approach the RPO’s Public Enquiry Counters for any kind of passport-related information, submission of pending documents and for redressal of their passport related grievances during the amended timings.