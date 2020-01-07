Hyderabad: Owasi-led UMAC to hold Tiranga rally against CAA-NRC on January 10

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi reiterated his demand that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao follows the Kerala government in putting NPR on hold. Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi reiterated his demand that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao follows the Kerala government in putting NPR on hold.

Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi-led United Muslim Action Committee (UMAC) will take out a “Tiranga rally” in Hyderabad on January 10.

The announcement comes close on the heels of a ‘million march’ organised by TS & AP Joint Action Committee in Hyderabad.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, the president of Jamat-e-Islami, Hamed Khan, said a mega rally against NRC/CAA/NPR will be taken out on January 10 at 2 pm from Mir Alam Idgah. The rally will conclude by 5 pm, with a public meeting at Shastripuram. He added that the national flag will be hoisted at Charminar on the midnight of January 25.

“In front of the historic Charminar, a protest meeting and a mushaira will be held. At 12 am, the national flag will be hoisted,” Khan said.

Further, the UMAC announced it would organise a human chain and silent protest on the death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. “On the day Bapu Gandhi was assassinated, there will be a silent protest with placards between Mohammadi line flour mill and Bapu Ghat,” he said.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Owaisi, present at the press meet, reiterated his demand that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao follows the Kerala government in putting NPR on hold. “This protest is not by any party or one organisation. This is being done to save the soul of our country, the Constitution of India, and pay homage to the founding fathers of the country,” he said.

Hamed Khan appealed to all Indians, irrespective of caste and religion, to join the protests. He said a new alliance against the CAA and NRC, led by its Convenor Justice (retd) Chandrakumar, has extended support to the rally.

