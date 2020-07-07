Hyderabad: Over 200 people contact NIMS to volunteer for vaccine trial

NIMS is one of 13 centres selected by ICMR to conduct the vaccine trials. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock) NIMS is one of 13 centres selected by ICMR to conduct the vaccine trials. (Source: Getty/Thinkstock)

More than 200 people have contacted the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Hyderabad, to volunteer for clinical trials of Covaxin, a candidate vaccine for Covid-19.

Officials on Monday said since July 3, they have received over 200 phone calls and emails from people eager to volunteer for trials of the vaccine, which is being developed by city-based Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR. “We have noted their names and contact details and we will contact them as per our requirement,” an official said.

NIMS is one of 13 centres selected by ICMR to conduct the vaccine trials.

“The Institutional Ethics Committee of NIMS pointed out a few things today which we have forwarded to ICMR and Bharat Biotech. Ensuring the safety of the person volunteering for the trial is paramount to us. Hopefully, we will begin trials Tuesday itself. The first phase of the trial will last for 28 days and many people have contacted us to volunteer,” NIMS director Dr K Manohar said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.