Hyderabad: Over 1000 protest against CAA after Friday prayers at Mecca Masjid

Friday prayers at several mosques in Hyderabad were followed by flash protests against the newly amended Citizenship Act (CAA) and impending National Register of Citizens(NRC). Over a thousand people came out of the Mecca Masjid holding placards and shouting slogans against the union government for the new Law that they said alienates them based on their religion.

Hyderabad police had denied any permission for assembly of people to stage protest. However, sensing possibility of protests, heavy forces were deployed around the Mecca Masjid. As protesters refused to leave the place, police dispersed them forcefully. Fourteen youngsters were taken into preventive custody during the protest that lasted about 40 minutes. A police officer told indianexpress.com that all 14 were let off by early evening.

Police teams continue to be stationed around Charminar. On Thursday morning, around 50 persons were detained as they gathered there as part of a national call for protest against CAA and NRC.

Apart from Charminar, smaller protests were reported in Amberpet, Mehdipatnam, Tolichowki, Golconda, Banjara Hills etc.

Meanwhile, at the Maulana Azad National Urdu University(MANUU), the protest against CAA and NRC entered 7th Day. The students union strongly condemned the letter written by MANUU Chancellor Firoz Bakht where he is trying to convince the Muslims in favour of CAA, NRC and NRP. Students union also organised a human chain protest against NPR, CAA and NRC that was joined by MANUU teachers association. Teachers walked with the students in human chain and extended their full support to the agitation.

