Hyderabad: Out to serve warrant, constable bitten by accused, wife

A police constable in Hyderabad was allegedly bitten by a man and his wife when he visited their residence to serve a non-bailable warrant in connection with an old case.

The incident took place on Thursday afternoon when the police constable on duty reached the accused’s residence in SR Nagar. As he forced the man to surrender before police and make himself available for further investigation as per the court’s order, the couple — Datta and Rachana — attacked him and bit him on his ears, hands and legs.

“An FIR was registered and the duo was detained,” Detective SI D Krishnaiah of SR Nagar police told IndianExpress.com.

In 2018, a case of assault was registered against Datta at the Jubilee Hills police station. He was arrested but later secured bail. Since then, he has been absconding. After he failed to appear before the court, a non-bailable warrant was issued against him.

“Since the accused was found to be living in SR Nagar police limits, the constable had come to serve the NBW and detain him. As he was assaulted and we were alerted, we have registered a fresh case in our police station,” added Krishnaiah.

