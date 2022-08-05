Hyderabad: Osmania University to confer honorary doctorate on CJI N V Ramana today

August 5, 2022 9:51:08 am
Chief Justice of India N V Ramana will be conferred with a Honoris Causa (honorary) Doctorate at the 82nd convocation of Hyderabad-based Osmania University (OU) Friday.
The chief guest for the evening, Justice Ramana will deliver the convocation address. Governor of Telangana and OU Chancellor Tamilisai Sounderarajan will preside over the ceremony.
Speaking to the media on Thursday, OU Vice-Chancellor Professor D Ravinder said two Presidents, three Prime Ministers, four judges and six eminent foreign personalities were among the 47 honorary doctorates the century-old university awarded in the past.
On Friday, 55 gold medals and 260 doctoral degrees would be awarded. Candidates who have passed the examinations between October 2021 and July 2022 are eligible to receive their PhD degree and gold medals at this convocation, he said.
Thirty-one students qualified for receiving 55 gold medals. Of them, four are male candidates and 27 are female candidates. During the period under consideration, as many as 361 scholars were declared eligible for PhD degrees, he added.
Of the 260 candidates who will receive their doctoral degrees on Friday, 96 were males and 143 are female candidates. A majority of them are from the Faculty of Science.
