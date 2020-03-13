Hyderabad: On younger daughter’s complaint, mother charged with abetting older daughter’s suicide

The police have charged the mother under sections 420 and 306 of IPC of her daughter’s suicide (Representational) The police have charged the mother under sections 420 and 306 of IPC of her daughter’s suicide (Representational)

A woman in Hyderabad was charged with abetment of suicide of her elder daughter based on a complaint by her younger daughter’s.

According to the complainant, her mother was in an alleged extra-marital affair with a man for the last one year after her separation from their father. In order to continue her affair, she got the older daughter married to him. Vexed with all of this, the 19-year-old committed suicide, alleged the 17-year-old. The Meerpet police has registered a case and started an investigation into the matter.

The police have charged the mother under sections 420 and 306 of IPC. According to her complaint, Anitha, her mother, and Peram Naveen Kumar were having an affair. Naveen Kumar used to spend time at their home and it is

with an intention to continue this affair that the older daughter was married to him, she alleged.

The deceased was a first-year student at a college in Hyderabad. In the complaint, she told police that her sister

threatened to leave the house on December 1, 2019 after coming to know of her mother’s affair even after their marriage. But their mother threatened to end her life if they left.

The deceased and husband Naveen Kumar frequently fought over this and on March 12, at around 9 pm, she wrote a suicide note and committed suicide by hanging on the ceiling fan in her bedroom using a saree. She demanded action against her mother.

Investigation officer and sub-inspector V Maraiah said a complaint was received Friday afternoon and a case is registered based on the complaint. Two persons are being questioned and the investigation is on, he told indianexpress.com.

