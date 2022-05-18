Hyderabad: On 15th anniversary of Mecca masjid blast, activists urge Telangana govt to make public Justice Bhaskar Rao Commission report

On the fifteenth anniversary of the Mecca Masjid bomb blast that killed nine and injured about 60 others on May 18, 2007, members of the civil society in Hyderabad demanded the Telangana government’s intervention in ensuring justice for the bereaved families. Notably, five more lives were lost in police firing to quell an agitated mob soon after the bomb blast and the state government had tasked the Justice Bhaskar Rao Commission to probe the police firing. The report was submitted in 2010 but it has not been made public yet.

The local Hussaini Alam police station had first registered a case into the blast and the investigation was later taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The probe was then transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). In April 2018, all five persons accused of the bomb blast were acquitted by a special NIA court owing to a lack of evidence. After the NIA and the government did not appeal against the acquittals, the family members of the victims approached the Telangana High Court.

In an open letter, 46 signatories, including social activists, lawyers, educationists and journalists, among others, demanded the state government file an intervention in the criminal appeal filed by the victims of the blast in Telangana High Court. They also demanded the state government take action against the ‘erring’ officers responsible for the police firing incident and the death of five persons. Demanding safeguarding of the interests of the minority communities, they sought strict action against those spreading communal hatred against others through social media.

“Among these severely injured, some are still facing health issues, they have not been compensated properly nor proper treatment was given by the state government… The special NIA court acquitted all the accused of the Makkah (Mecca) Masjid bomb blast on 16th April, 2018; more important, the NIA has not filed even an appeal against the acquittal…” activists said.

“The Section 3(4) in the Commissions of Inquiry Act, 1952 says that ‘the appropriate Government shall lay before the Legislature of the State, the report of the Commission on the inquiry made by the Commission together with a memorandum of the action taken thereon, within six months of the submission of the report by the Commission to the Government.’ The report of the commission was submitted to the then chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh, K Rosaiah, in 2010. But unfortunately, the report has not been tabled before the State legislature yet,” they said, adding that the kin of those killed in police firing are awaiting justice more than a decade after the incident.

The Telangana government should take action based on the findings of the Justice Bhaskar Rao Commission to deliver justice, the activists concluded.