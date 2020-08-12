Hyderabad nurse found dead in hostel, suicide suspected

Police suspect she died by suicide as an injection was recovered from beside her bed.

A 25-year-old nurse working at a private hospital in Hyderabad was found dead at her hostel dormitory. Police suspect she died by suicide as an injection was recovered from beside her bed.

Sub-Inspector K Uma Maheshawari of Market Police Station said the woman, a native of Nalgonda district, was found dead on Tuesday evening when her roommates went to call her for dinner. Though no suicide note was found, an injection was recovered beside her body.

“As she is a nurse, she must have injected herself with some poisonous substance. We have registered a case and started an investigation,” the SI told indianexpress.com.

The deceased had been working at the Secunderabad branch of Yashoda hospital for the last four years. She was staying at the hostel accommodation provided by the hospital. After finishing the day’s shift, she had returned to the hostel by 2 pm on Tuesday.

Maheshawari said the woman shared the dormitory with nine others. “They have their duty timings. So no one knows what happened that day. One of the roommates found her lying unconscious. She was shifted to the hospital where she was declared brought dead,” he said.

“As she was staying at the hostel for four years, away from her native place, parents did not have much to say regarding possible reasons for her to end life,” the SI said.

A hospital spokesperson alleged that the young nurse took the extreme step due to personal reasons. Maheshawari said the body was sent for postmortem examination and later handed over to the family members.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd