Hyderabad: Drunk people will be allowed to take the metro on New Year’s Eve

Hyderabad residents who plan to party late on December 31 have some good news — even if tipsy, you will have one safe means of getting home that night.

The Hyderabad Metro Rail has announced that people who have consumed alcohol will be allowed to travel by metro trains on the intervening night of December 31 and January 1.

People who had consumed alcohol were barred from the Hyderabad metro in September this year, after a drunk man created a ruckus on a train.

Remember the guy who created nuisance in a metro train on 8th seemingly in inebriated condition & escaped. He was nabbed today at Tarnaka station with the help of CCTV footage & face recognition technology. — MD HMRL (@md_hmrl) September 21, 2019

NVS Reddy, MD, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL), said special arrangements are being made for safe travel of the general public on December 31 night. “People who have consumed alcohol will be allowed to travel by metro trains if they are sober and don’t create a nuisance for co-passengers. Last trains will leave terminal stations at 0100 hrs(1 am of January 1st) & reach end destinations slightly before 0200 hrs(2 am),” he said in his message.

This is an extention of usual metro timings — on other days, the last train starts at 11 pm and reaches its destination at midnight.

Meanwhile, police have warned of extensive drunk driving checks.

The Cyberabad and Rachakonda police have issued traffic advisories for the night. The 158-km long Outer Ring Road(ORR) and 11-km long PVNR Express Way will be closed for light motor vehicles, though vehicles bound to the airport will be allowed, from 11 pm to 5 am.

Flyovers will remain closed for vehicular traffic in the same period.

The police have asked event organisers to make necessary arrangements for effective traffic regulation in and around their venues, and for proper parking of vehicles.

The organisers should arrange for alternative/public transportation facilities for their customers who are in a drunken state. They should deploy ‘drivers on hire’ for the safe travel of their customers, the police have said.

The police have also asked transport providers to not refuse rides. The public has been asked to report denial of rides on WhatsApp number 9490617346 with details of the vehicle, time, place, etc.

City police have recently started imposing a fine of Rs 500 on drivers who refuse rides under section 178 of Motor Vehicles Act, 1988.

