Hyderabad’s new lung spaces: KTR to open park at Gandipet today, lay foundation for another

Telangana minister K T Rama Rao will open a new landscape park at Gandipet on the banks of Hyderabad’s Osman Sagar lake Tuesday, adding to the city’s lung space. The minister for municipal administration and urban development will also lay the foundation for an Eco Park at Kothwalguda near Himayat Sagar lake on the day.

In its attempt to develop eco-friendly tourist attractions at Osman Sagar and Himayat Sagar, two historical Nizam-era reservoirs on the outskirts of the city, the state government had sanctioned Rs 35.6 crore to develop the landscape park across 18 acres on the banks of Osman Sagar and Rs 75 crore for the Eco Park spread across 125 acres near Himayat Sagar.

Happy to inaugurate Gandipet Eco Park today. Will be a valuable addition to the city’s green landscape Well done @Hmda_gov 👏 pic.twitter.com/561OpyL9KV — KTR (@KTRTRS) October 11, 2022

The Gandipet park, developed by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), has an entrance plaza, walkways, an open-air theatre with 1,200 seats, two art pavilions, a flower terrace, gazebos, picnic spaces, food courts and toilets, apart from an entrance pavilion with welcome arches and a central pavilion with a ticketing counter and guard room. Authorities have also provided attractive illumination for the night view.

At Kothwalguda, according to the HMDA, the Eco Park will have an aviary spread across six acres, a 2.5-km long boardwalk, an aquarium, a butterfly garden, a sensory park, an open-air theatre, greenery and landscaping, apart from gazebos and pergolas. The HMDA has also proposed to build luxury wooden cottages, camping tents, an infinity pool and a conference hall, apart from food courts at four locations.

It will also feature a bridge connecting land pockets on either side of the outer ring road, as the park will have 85 acres on one side and 40 acres on the other, officials said. An approach road and parking space for visitors at the entrance are also being developed.