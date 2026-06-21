‘No one is responsible’: Day before NEET re-test, 19-year-old dies by suicide in Hyderabad

A 19-year-old NEET aspirant in Hyderabad allegedly died by suicide a day before the NEET re-examination, with police recovering a note stating that no one was responsible for her death and probing possible academic pressure.

A day before the NEET re-examination, a 19-year-old medical aspirant was found dead in an apartment in Hyderabad on Saturday, in what police said was a case of suicide.

According to police, a note was found at the spot, in which 19-year-old Sheikh Sana wrote, “No one is responsible for my death. I am taking my life.”

Sana’s parents live in Kuwait, and she was living in an apartment in Hyderabad’s Miyapur with her two younger siblings. “Their aunt (mother’s sister), who lives close by, would take care of the children,” Inspector P Shiva Prasad told The Indian Express.

According to officials, on Saturday, the three girls ordered breakfast through an online app and ate it. Then, Sana went into her room and locked it to study for the exam, her younger siblings, who are in classes 10 and 6, told police. “In the afternoon, the siblings knocked on Sana’s door to call her for lunch. She did not open,” Inspector Prasad said.