Hyderabad: Narendra Modi to attend ISB’s 20th anniversary on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present at the 20th anniversary celebrations of the Indian School of Business (ISB) in Hyderabad on May 26.

“We are honoured…Prime Minister will attend the graduation ceremony of the Post Graduate Programme Class of 2022 on May 26, 2022, and address the students of both Hyderabad and Mohali campuses,” Dean Madan Pillutla told reporters in Hyderabad on Monday

The PM will plant a sapling, unveil a commemorative plaque and release the ISB MyStamp and Special Cover, he said. “He will also award medals to the academic scholars of excellence,” Pillutla said.

A world-class management institute, the ISB Executive Education has been ranked 1 in India and 38 globally in the Financial Times Executive Education Custom Programmes Rankings released Monday.

“(This) further strengthens our resolve to put India on the global map for high-quality research and education. Coming days ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit, this result is cherished even more,” he said.

Commenting on the rankings, Professor Deepa Mani, Deputy Dean – Executive Education and Digital Initiatives, said, “ISB Executive Education creates and delivers custom learning solutions that address diverse organisations’ business challenges and strategic needs in the private and public sectors. We empower executives with the knowledge and behaviour required to build, lead and grow organisations that create significant impact.”

Buy Now | Our best subscription plan now has a special price

ISB has trained over 49,000 executives.

Another significant ranking feature, they said, was that ISB is ranked globally at 7 on the ‘Future Use’ parameter. Future Use is defined as the “likelihood that clients would reuse the same school for other customised programmes in the future”. Clients of ISB Executive Education have ranked the school high on value for money. They also feel skills gained in these programmes are relevant to the workplace and appreciate how these programmes encourage new ways of thinking among their participants, they said.