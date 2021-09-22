scorecardresearch
Will bring a law for development of nalas in Hyderabad, if needed: KTR

Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration K T Rama Rao said there was a need to strengthen the age-old nalas and sewer system, keeping in mind the rapid urbanisation.

By: Express Web Desk | Hyderabad |
September 22, 2021 9:53:57 am
K T Rama Rao at a meeting with officials on the development and expansion of nalas and lakes in Hyderabad, on Tuesday. (Twitter/@MinisterKTR)

With urban flooding becoming a regular occurrence in Hyderabad, Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration K T Rama Rao on Tuesday stated that the state government would come up with a law, if needed, for the development and expansion of nalas and lakes in the city.

He was reviewing a comprehensive programme by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for the development and expansion of nalas in the city to avoid flood-like situations.

Rao said there was a need to strengthen the age-old nalas and sewer system, keeping in mind the rapid urbanisation. Noting that Hyderabad has been recording heavy to very heavy rains in recent times, and to avoid a flood-like situation in the city, the government is taking up nalas development and expansion works, he said.

According to him, the state government will come up with a comprehensive nala development programme and bring a law for expansion and development of nalas, if needed. A meeting will be held with all MLAs from the GHMC limits soon, he added.

The government wants to take up this work in a well-planned manner to ensure citizens aren’t inconvenienced in the future. “The government will take care of the poor who get affected by the Nala expansion work. The government is also considering the allocation of 2 BHK Dignity Houses to the affected ones, based on their eligibility,” Rao said.

The zonal commissioners of GHMC submitted a detailed report to the minister on the works taken up, which include clearing obstacles in nalas, expansion of nalas and construction of retaining walls. The minister directed officials to take up all this work along with the Strategic Nala Development Programme. Rao asked the officials to identify bottlenecks in nalas and clear them on priority.

