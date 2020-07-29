Hyderabad: Myanmar refugee held with Indian identity proofs

He had approached a mee seva operator Syed Quadeeruddin in 2011 and obtained the fake Indian ID proofs in return for a fee. He had approached a mee seva operator Syed Quadeeruddin in 2011 and obtained the fake Indian ID proofs in return for a fee.

A 29-year-old Myanmar national was arrested in Hyderabad for impersonating as Indian national by securing various documents of identity proof including Indian Voter ID and Aadhaar. The Rohingya refugee has been claiming welfare schemes introduced by the government, said police.

Mohammed Farooq, a native of Kossang in Mandu Zilla of Buthidaung in Myanmar, entered illegally to India in 2009 and stayed in Jammu and Kashmir for three years, after which he moved to Hyderabad, said police.

Since then he has been living in Jalpally locality and possesses a refugee card issued by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

According to the police, he first obtained an electoral photo ID by submitting an electricity bill, and with the voter ID card, he applied for Aadhaar, PAN, and other ID proofs. He had approached a mee seva operator Syed Quadeeruddin in 2011 and obtained the fake Indian ID proofs in return for a fee.

He has been earning a living doing work at construction sites, said a police statement.

On Tuesday, the Commissioner’s Task Force(South) along with the Moghalpura Police apprehended Farooq and Quadeeruddin.

When contacted, investigation officer N Dharma of Moghalpura police said Farooq lives with his wife and three children in the city. “They have refugee cards but Farooq has illegally procured some Indian ID proofs. The electoral ID is dated 2016. We suspect he got these ID cards made to avail government benefits,” he said.

