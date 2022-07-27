Hyderabad: Musi river in spate, families on its banks being evacuated

With nearly 20,000 cusecs of flood water being released from the twin reservoirs of Osman Sagar and Himayath Sagar, Hyderabad’s Musi river continues to flow beyond danger levels. Several low-lying areas along its banks, especially at Chaderghat, Kamalanagar, Shankarnagar and Moosanagar, are inundated. As of 11 am Wednesday, the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has opened 21 of the total 32 gates in these two reservoirs.

A senior official said the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation has devised plans to evacuate 160 colonies on the banks of Musi river depending on the rising water levels. Many families are already being evacuated as the river continues to be in spate. As water has risen over danger levels, Chaderghat and Moosarambagh causeways have been closed and traffic is diverted.

According to officials, 13 gates of Osman Sagar are open up to 6 feet. The reservoir is receiving about 8,000 cusecs of water from its catchment areas and releasing 8,281 cusecs as the present water levels have touched 1,789 feet against the full tank level of 1,790 feet. At Himayath Sagar, eight gates are kept open up to 4 feet. The water levels at present, as of 11 am Wednesday, have reached 1,762 feet against its full tank level of 1763.5 feet. The reservoir is receiving about 8,000 cusecs of water and releasing 10,700 cusecs.

#Musi Water entered into houses at moosa nagar area #chaderghat , heavy flow Water entered in as many as 20 houses.#HyderabadRains @HiHyderabad @swachhhyd pic.twitter.com/43njCW6hZo — Arbaaz The Great (@ArbaazTheGreat1) July 27, 2022

The two reservoirs were commissioned in the 1920s by the seventh Nizam of Hyderabad, Mir Osman Ali Khan, primarily as a flood-mitigation mechanism after the deluge of 1908. The waters from catchment areas that flow into Musa and Isa rivers are stored in the reservoirs, also a source of drinking water for the city. Located at an elevation of over 100 metres above the city of Hyderabad, the released water flows into the city naturally.

Violent Musi River @ Chaderghat 🌊 Just now taken by me pic.twitter.com/KzsMeMvQ5z — Telangana Weatherman (@balaji25_t) July 27, 2022

The increasing inflows are due to heavy rains in Vikarabad and Rangareddy districts that form the catchment areas for the two reservoirs. As of 8 am Wednesday, Chevella (13.5 cm), Shabad (12.3 cm) and Moinabad (10 cm) in Rangareddy district recorded the highest overnight rainfall in the state. The previous day, a few places in Vikarabad district had also recorded a 24-hour rainfall of 13 cm. Neighbouring districts Sangareddy, Rangareddy, Siddipet, and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri also reported over 10 cm of rainfall at isolated locations.

As on 11 am Tuesday, following heavy inflows into the two reservoirs, authorities had opened six gates of Osman Sagar up to 4 feet and two gates of Himayath Sagar up to one foot. Since then water inflows have risen from 500 cusecs to 8,000 cusecs in Himayath Sagar and 2,400 cusecs to 8,000 cusecs in Osman Sagar.

Meanwhile, environmental activist Lubna Sarwath demanded a stop to the release of water from the two reservoirs, alleging that water is being drained out even before the reservoirs reached their full storage capacities. According to her, the two water bodies have massively shrunk due to encroachments that are known to the administration. “No action has been taken to evict the encroachments despite representations submitted multiple times, the latest being on June 23 to the office of the District Magistrate-Collector, Rangareddy district. The authorities should evict encroachments and take up dredging inside the boundaries of the reservoir to restore its capacity,” she said.