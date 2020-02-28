Man hacked to death on busy Hyderabad road: 3 get life imprisonment

All three accused had grudges against the deceased (Representational Image) All three accused had grudges against the deceased (Representational Image)

Over a year after a man was hacked to death in broad daylight in a crowded locality in Hyderabad city, the three accused in the case were on Friday sentenced to life imprisonment by a district court.

Additional District Judge Suresh Babu convicted all accused Kishan Goud (48), Laxman Goud(35) and Vikram Singh(25) to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 2000/- each. In an official statement, Cyberabad police said that the court examined as many as 32 witnesses and after arguments by both parties.

The deceased, Jarigalla Ramesh(24) was killed on September 26, 2018, near pillar number 139 in Attapur under Rajendranagar police limits of Cyberabad. According to police, Kishan and Laxman, both electricians, bore grudges against Ramesh, who was a key accused in Mahesh Goud’s murder case, the son pf Kishan Goud.

During the investigation, police found out that all the three accused followed Ramesh on the day of murder and attacked him with an axe, knives, while he was returning after proceedings in Rajendranagar Court.

A case was registered under section 302 r/w 34 IPC against the three in Rajendranagar police station. Kishan and Laxman were arrested on September 27 and Vikram Singh on October 1. A chargesheet was filed and the case was tried by the XIII ADJ Court Cyberabad at LB Nagar.

