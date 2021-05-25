Hyderabad: Mosque turns into Covid care centre

The facility is open to all and services are free of cost, stresses its organizers.

A mosque in Hyderabad’s Rajendranagar has opened its premises to operate a full-fledged COVID isolation center. With support from voluntary organizations, a double-storeyed building attached to the Masjid-e-Muhammadi has now been converted into a 40-bed COVID isolation center, equipped with oxygen beds, medical equipment, and a triaging system for first-line COVID treatment. The initiative aims to offer support to patients from weaker sections and those living in congested houses.

Twenty classrooms in the school building will now accommodate two to three patients per room. Separate rooms for pharmacy, doctors, rest area, casualty, and triaging, etc are arranged. Each floor has a separate restroom for men and women. The facility is open to all and services are free of cost, stresses its organizers.

Formally launched on Monday, the facility is being managed by the Helping Hand Foundation and is set up with the support of Rs 75 lakh including operational expenses for the next six months by The Helping Hands Rotary Trust through Rotary Club of Hyderabad Deccan and Support for Educational and Economic Development (SEED).

Mujtaba Hasan Askari of Helping Hand Foundation said the facility is unique as it will provide round-the-clock ambulance services. The patients will be picked up from their doorstep and would be moved to a government or private hospital if need be, he said.

Dr. P Shafi, MD, Internal Medicine, DM (Cardiology) has been given charge to lead a team of 50 staff members who will work in three shifts. Four doctors, four nurses, and four bedside caregivers will work in shifts of 6 hours along with helpers and sanitation staff. The center will also have a full-time physiotherapist and a dietician.

According to VVSN Raju, president of the Rotary Club of Hyderabad Deccan, prevailing times of severe crisis led the Rotary to serve the cause of people suffering during the pandemic by opening a covid care center and free oxygen through Mission O2. Syed Mazhar Hussaini, Executive Director, SEED, USA, said they wanted to provide space for asymptomatic to moderate COVID cases, particularly from economically weaker sections who cannot afford high out-of-pocket treatment expenses and lack adequate quarantine facilities at home.