Hyderabad: From Monday, police to crack down on roadside encroachments, obstructions

Hyderabad Police Commissioner C V Anand on Friday appealed to all owners of shops and establishments across the city who are occupying footpaths and carriageways to voluntarily vacate those spaces and allow the flow of traffic or face prosecution.

Starting Monday, October 3, the Hyderabad Traffic Police will initiate Operation ROPE (Removal of Obstructive Parking and Encroachments), a two-fold special drive, and all roadside encroachments will be booked and removed, he said.

As per Section 39(b) of the City Police Act, the police will impose fines ranging from Rs 100 to 1,000 based on the obstructive item. Besides, towing charges too will be collected. As per Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act, Rs 200 would be collected as towing charges for two-wheelers along with a fine of Rs 100, and for four-wheelers, towing charges of Rs 600 will be collected along with a fine of Rs 100, a statement from Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) A V Ranganath said.

On the other hand, to facilitate safe pedestrian movement, the police will start a special drive against all motor vehicle users violating the stop line and obstructing free lefts by imposing a fine of Rs 200 and Rs 1,000, respectively. This is as per sections 177 and 119 of the MV Act.

“All vehicle drivers are requested to cooperate and stop their vehicles before the stop line upon the signal coming to orange-red and also not to obstruct the free left passage which will be indicated by cones and boards at junctions,” Ranganath said.