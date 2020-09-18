Hyderabad: Body of 12-year-old missing girl found in lake 2 km away from home

Sumedha Kapooriya went missing on Thursday.

The body of a 12-year-old girl was found in a lake two 2 km away from her home in Hyderabad on Friday afternoon.

After Sumedha Kapooriya, a Class 5 student, went missing Thursday evening, her family members had raised suspicion of kidnap. In the initial probe, the police had recovered CCTV footage where the deceased girl was last seen riding her bicycle. After recovering her bicycle from the neighbourhood Friday morning, a thorough search operation was initiated by the police along with the disaster management wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Her body was found at Banda Cheruvu lake in Malkajgiri.

Inspector of Neredmet Police Station A Narasimha Swamy ruled out the possibility of her kidnap and called it an accident, which further probe will establish. “There are no external injury marks on her body. We have shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital for a postmortem examination,” he told indianexpress.com. Neredmet, like other parts of the city, received heavy rainfall Thursday evening.

According to the inspector, on Thursday evening when it was raining heavily, Sumedha was returning home using the bylanes. At a place where the stormwater drains are open, she could have lost control and fallen inside. “Because of the water inundation in the locality, she could not have noticed the drain. We don’t know how she fell inside. In the morning when the water receded, we got her cycle from the same place. Her body was found two kilometres away,” he added.

The initially registered case of woman missing is now being altered to an unnatural death. An official from the GHMC’s disaster response force(DRF), when contacted, said they received a call at around 7.45 am Friday. “When we started breaking down the drain, we found the cycle and two hours later her body was found in the lake.”

“It is a stormwater drain that was opened at certain places for cleaning and maintenance purposes. It is about 4-feet deep. We think she might have fallen inside as it was filled with rainwater. At this point, it is all speculation. The police investigation is in progress and we are trying to reconstruct what has happened,” the official added.

