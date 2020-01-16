Hyderabad: Missing Apple techie finally found in Pune, says ‘wanted to get away from family’

In a video testimony by Rohitha, shared by the police, she says she left her apartment on her own and no one had kidnapped or influenced her. (Express) In a video testimony by Rohitha, shared by the police, she says she left her apartment on her own and no one had kidnapped or influenced her. (Express)

After over 20 days of a massive search operation, Hyderabad techie Rohitha Kuthuru, who went missing on December 26, has finally been found in Pune.

Thirty-five-year-old Rohitha, an employee of Apple India Private Limited, was identified by a team of Cyberabad Police with assistance from Pune police on Wednesday night, and reunited with her family in Hyderabad.

“Since she went missing, Cyberabad police formed eight special teams to look for her… Cyberabad police along with Pune police has successfully traced her,” a police statement said.

In a video testimony by Rohitha, shared by the police, she says she left her apartment on her own and no one had kidnapped or influenced her.

Rohitha left home on the afternoon of December 26, and seemingly “disappeared”. She left behind her laptop, phone and wallet, making it difficult to track her. CCTV footages could trace her movements only till Gachibowli roads.

While the police found out that she he had withdrawn Rs 80,000 three days before she left the house, they could trace no evidence of her spending the money. Inquiries at bus stations, railway stations and the airport, and verification of her call records, emails and financial transactions failed to throw up ledes.

In the video shared by the police, Rohitha said she took a bus to Aramgarh, from where she boarded a bus to Bengaluru. She was staying at a PG accommodation near Silk Board and looking for a job. She went to Hubli on January 14 and traveled to Pune from there in search of a job.

She approached a job consultant in Pune, which finally helped the police trace her. Rohitha’s relatives, who live in Pune, were then informed, who convinced her and brought her back to Hyderabad early Thursday morning, said the police.

Officers said it is not clear yet why she had left her family and job in Hyderabad.

“She is mentally disturbed and not in a position to explain why she left home. We are looking for a psychologist to counsel her, as she is quite fragile right now,” her brother Parkishith told indianexpress.com.

Sub-Inspector Y Surender Reddy told indianexpress.com that she had gone away on her own due to “some family disputes”.

“She said she wants to stay away from family and has told them this several times. She was not willing to come back. She said she will give a written statement that she was not kidnapped or influenced by anyone, and that we should leave her alone,” Reddy said.

Upon not finding any ledes, police teams had started visiting meditation centers after learning Rohitha had done a meditation course recently. They had also started looking for her at tourist places tracking her Google maps.

