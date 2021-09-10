Hyderabad: Minor girl found dead in neighbour’s house; locals protest

A minor girl was found dead in a neighbour’s house at Saidabad in Hyderabad, triggering protests by local residents, the police said on Friday. The girl went missing on Thursday evening and her body was later found, during searches, in the neighbour’s house when it was broke open, they said.

Sexual assault was suspected in the incident as per preliminary information, but a medical examination would bring out the facts, they said. Post mortem report was awaited.

The resident of the neighbouring house is suspected to have been involved in the incident, according to police. A case was registered following a complaint made by the girl’s father and investigation was in progress, they said.

Meanwhile, the local residents protested over the incident and held a dharna on the road. They sought help to the family of the victim and Hyderabad district Collector L Sharman visited them and assured help, they said.

State Women and Child Welfare Minister Satyavati Rathod, who expressed anguish over the incident, spoke to city police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and Women and Child Welfare Commissioner Divya Devarajan and urged them to take steps to bring the culprit to book and to ensure tough punishment, an official release said.

The parents of the girl be provided with financial assistance of Rs 50,000, she said.

Asserting that action would be taken against the culprit as per law, the police Commissioner said police has been deployed in the locality to ensure law and order, according to the release.

Observing that the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has initiated several measures for women’s safety, the minister directed officials to be tough in dealing with such incidents.

Appealing to the residents of the locality to observe restraint, she said the government would stand by the family of the deceased girl and take steps to hand out stringent punishment to the culprits, the release added.