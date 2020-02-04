Hyderabad Metro to throw open new 11-km stretch on February 7

The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has joined hands with SugarBox Networks for the service. (File) The Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) has joined hands with SugarBox Networks for the service. (File)

The Hyderabad Metro Rail will throw open yet another stretch for public commute on February 7. HMRL Managing Director NVS Reddy said an 11-km stretch on corridor-II will be made operational, taking the total operational length to 69 km.

With this, the metro covers 29 km in corridor-1, 29 km in corridor-3 and 11 km in corridor-2. “Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will inaugurate Metro Corridor-II (JBS-MGBS) on February 7 at 4 pm. With this the 11-km corridor, the total operational length will be 69 km,” Reddy said on Tuesday. Announcing the same, IT and MAUD minister KT Rama Rao tweeted on Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in November 2017 had inaugurated a 30-km stretch between Miyapur and Nagole. In September 2018, another stretch between Ameerpet to LB Nagar was inaugurated. In March 2019, the stretch between Ameerpet and Hi-Tec City and in November that year, another Metro rail service between Hitec City station and Raidurg was inaugurated.

“Already we are the second-largest metro network in India, next only to Delhi and the world’s largest metro in PPP mode,” Reddy added. The Hyderabad metro currently has a daily footfall of over 4 lakh.

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd