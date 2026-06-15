Ready to take up Hyderabad metro rail work on 100% equity, says Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the state is prepared to execute Hyderabad Metro Phase II without the Centre's financial assistance and urged the Union government to issue a No Objection Certificate. (Photo: X @revanth_anumula

The Telangana government is ready to take up Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase- II work without Centre’s assistance, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said Monday.

Reddy said that the state would take up the work on 100% equity without the Centre’s share, and demanded that the Union government issue a ‘No Objection Certificate (NOC)’ to the state for taking up the Metro Rail expansion work.

Addressing a press conference, the chief minister said that he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Ministers Manohar Lal Khattar and Ashwini Vaishnaw several times, and urged them to sanction the metro rail expansion project that was already delayed for years.