Hyderabad Metro to resume operations on all three corridors, five stations to remain shut

As the Hyderabad Metro is set to resume its operations in a graded manner between September 7 and September 9, the stations falling under containment zones — Gandhi Hospital, Bharat Nagar, Moosapet, Musheerabad, and Yusufguda — will continue to remain shut, as per SOPs released by the Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL).

Only asymptomatic people will be allowed inside the metro stations and anyone with slight symptoms will be referred to the nearest covid care center or hospital for testing and medical attention.

The statement also said that face masks are mandatory for all the commuters, while they will also be encouraged to use the Aarogya Setu app. Failing to wear a face mask would attract a suitable penalty, as per regulations, while masks would be kept available for purchase at stations.

As per the SOPs released, the 29-km long Red Line between Miyapur and LB Nagar will start on September 7, with the trains plying from 7 am to 12 pm and 4 pm to 9 pm. Similarly, the 27-km long Blue Line connecting Nagole and Raidurg will be thrown open on September 8, and the same time-restrictions would apply.

All three corridors would be fully operational from September 9, with the 11-km long Green Line connecting JBS and MG Bus Station ready for service.

Meanwhile, trains on all three corridors will ply between 7 am and 9 pm, with a frequency of around 5 minutes. Authorities will monitor the passenger traffic and may increase or decrease the frequency to avoid crowding, the statement added.

At a review meeting on Thursday, HMRL decided that alternate seats in the trains will be marked with an ‘X’, meant to be kept vacant.

Suitable markings at stations and inside the trains are being done for passengers to stand while maintaining social distancing. This will be monitored through CCTV by the Operation Control Centre (OCC), the station controller, and train operators.

Commuters are advised for cashless or online transactions for their smart card and mobile QR tickets. They are also advised to travel with minimum luggage and avoid carrying metallic items for easy and quick scanning. They are also advised to carry hand sanitizer with them, the release added.

Parking spaces will also be kept open for metro commuters.

Authorities have instructed security personnel and guards to ensure adequate safety while frisking commuters without diluting drills. Proper PPE kits and sanitizers will be provided to employees who are likely to be in contact with commuters for a longer duration. Pedal-type sanitizer dispensers will be available at stations for use by passengers.

