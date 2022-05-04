Hyderabad Metro launches electronics and technology mall ‘in tune with city’s tech DNA’

Want to know more about emerging trends in technology in a fun-filled and cool environment? Just head to e-Galleria, the L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited’s electronics and technology mall at the Hi-Tec City metro station. The e-Galleria is in tune with the tech DNA of Hyderabad city. Located at the centre of the city’s information technology hub, e-Galleria is promised to be a one-stop hub for the tech-savvy city dwellers to not only experience emerging technologies but also have a good time because it has a shopping mall and a food court.

Attached to the Hi-Tec City metro station through a skywalk, e-Galleria offers a curated tech experience for spaces with both long-term and short-term leasing. It has been crafted as the destination for tech talks, roadshows and product launches.

KVB Reddy, managing director & chief executive of the company, said, “We are happy to launch e-Galleria as part of our growth plan for our transit-oriented development. Today, brands are exploring new marketing avenues and innovative product placements that e-Galleria as a launch pad will cater to as a one-stop hub. This new avatar will help us in harnessing the support and loyalty of brands and opportunity to grow together and develop a sustainably brighter future both for businesses and the city of Hyderabad.”

The key attractions of e-Galleria are exclusive brand stores—a premium setting offering a world-class experience where global tech brands are laid out to be explored. There is an e-Bazaar, a mall that houses a galaxy of small shops selling products, accessories, consumables and services related to IT, mobile phones and household gadgets.

There is Launchpad, an exclusive space in the atrium to launch the latest tech brands and products in the presence of the city’s tech lovers, and interact with tech leaders, niche consumers and tech enthusiasts. The company says it is looking forward to TechHive, a dedicated space for tech talks, seminars and workshops that bring together geeks, tech leaders and enthusiasts. “This is where ideas take centre stage, enabling people to discuss, demonstrate and brainstorm the need and relevant opportunities to build better and future-ready tech products and services,’ Reddy said. A Startup Terminus has been set up. It is a dedicated zone with plug-and-play stalls that offer the best space for the startup ecosystem of Hyderabad and beyond to showcase and discuss creative ideas, products and services as well as to turn them into promising businesses.

To make the experience of having the first look at emerging technologies more alluring, the company has established at e-Galleria a food court, which includes quick-serve restaurants, lounge bars, barbecues and coffee shops as well as gaming lounges, a spa, a cinema and other entertainment avenues. “It makes e-Galleria the most happening hangout in Hyderabad,’’ Reddy said.