Saturday, December 19, 2020
Hyderabad: ‘Meth’ worth Rs 3 crore seized from food parcel bound for Australia

The seized consignment of banned contraband was found concealed in a food parcel bound for Sydney, Australia, said DRI.

By: Express Web Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: December 19, 2020 7:58:17 pm
The transparent plastic cover was found to contain 1 Kg of white crystalline Methamphetamine

A kilogram of white crystalline Methamphetamine, the value of which is estimated to be over Rs 3 crore in the international grey market, was seized by the officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence(DRI) in Hyderabad. The seized consignment of banned contraband was found concealed in a food parcel bound for Sydney, Australia, said DRI.

The officials were acting on a specific intelligence input that a certain psychotropic substance was concealed in a foreign bound parcel being sent through courier comprising food items on Friday.

On careful examination of the packets containing the food items, the officials found a false bottom. “A transparent plastic cover wrapped with the thick black colour paper was found. The transparent plastic cover was found to contain 1 Kg of white crystalline Methamphetamine, an Amphetamine type stimulant,” said an official press note, which valued the seized substance to be worth more than Rs 3 crore in the international grey market.

Methamphetamine, also known as meth, blue, ice, and crystal, is a powerful, highly addictive stimulant that affects the central nervous system. When it is used, a chemical called dopamine floods the parts of the brain that regulate feelings of ecstasy.

