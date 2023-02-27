Hyderabad: Woman medico who attempted suicide over harassment dies

Days after she allegedly attempted suicide, a woman postgraduate medical student from Telangana’s Warangal succumbed while undergoing treatment on Sunday. Preethi was found unconscious in the staff room of MGM Hospital, Warangal, while on duty in the early hours of February 22.

According to the police, she resorted to the extreme measure after being allegedly harassed by a senior male doctor. Police arrested Dr Saif, a second-year MD student in the same anaesthesia department as Preethi, on Friday, on the charge of abetment of suicide, besides invoking sections related to ragging and those under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

According to her colleagues, Preethi and Saif clashed early on as she questioned the campus “culture” of juniors being “bossed around” by senior students.

Relatives of the victim held protests at the state-run Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad where she was treated. Several student groups and civil society organisations also took out protests demanding justice for the junior doctor’s family.

The Telangana government has announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the family of Preethi. Stating that the woman’s death was extremely unfortunate and painful, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao asserted that the government would stand by her family.

While Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed anguish over the demise of the post-graduate medical student, Health Minister T Harish Rao expressed his condolences to the doctor’s family.

Preethi, who completed her MBBS from Kamineni Medical College in Nalgonda, secured a PG seat at KMC and joined duty on November 20 last year.