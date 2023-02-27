scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Advertisement

Hyderabad: Woman medico who attempted suicide over harassment dies

Telangana government announces Rs 10 lakh to family of deceased woman medical student.

According to her colleagues Preethi and Saif clashed early on as she questioned the campus “culture” of juniors being “bossed around” by senior students.

Days after she allegedly attempted suicide, a woman postgraduate medical student from Telangana’s Warangal succumbed while undergoing treatment on Sunday. Preethi was found unconscious in the staff room of MGM Hospital, Warangal, while on duty in the early hours of February 22.

According to the police, she resorted to the extreme measure after being allegedly harassed by a senior male doctor. Police arrested Dr Saif, a second-year MD student in the same anaesthesia department as Preethi, on Friday, on the charge of abetment of suicide, besides invoking sections related to ragging and those under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Don't miss |Proud of her… very few in our community have reached this far: father of first-year PG student

According to her colleagues, Preethi and Saif clashed early on as she questioned the campus “culture” of juniors being “bossed around” by senior students.

Relatives of the victim held protests at the state-run Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad where she was treated. Several student groups and civil society organisations also took out protests demanding justice for the junior doctor’s family.

The Telangana government has announced an ex gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the family of Preethi. Stating that the woman’s death was extremely unfortunate and painful, Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao asserted that the government would stand by her family.

While Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed anguish over the demise of the post-graduate medical student, Health Minister T Harish Rao expressed his condolences to the doctor’s family.

Also Read
Hyderabad suicide bid, Hyderabad suicide news, Hyderabad suicide suspect, Hyderabad medical student suicide, Indian Express, India news, current affairs
Proud of her... very few in our community have reached this far: father o...
Telangana: Doctor arrested for suicide attempt by junior
ambedkar statue
In Hyderabad, 125-foot-tall bronze statue of Dr B R Ambedkar to be unveil...
Andhra Pradesh: Visakhapatnam all set to host Global Investment Summit ne...

Preethi, who completed her MBBS from Kamineni Medical College in Nalgonda, secured a PG seat at KMC and joined duty on November 20 last year.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 27-02-2023 at 10:35 IST
Next Story

Mysskin wraps up his schedule in Leo: ‘Will never forget Vijay’s love for me during the shoot’

Subscribe Now | Get a monthy Indian Express digital subscription
SEE PLANS
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 27: Latest News
Advertisement
close