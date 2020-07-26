Hyderabad mayor contracts Covid-19, says will donate plasma

In a video, the Mayor said he had no symptoms, and his family members had tested negative. In a video, the Mayor said he had no symptoms, and his family members had tested negative.

The Mayor of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Bonthu Rammohan, Sunday said he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and was under self-isolation. He said he has no symptoms.

The Mayor and his family members undertook rapid antigen tests the previous day, and all his family members have tested negative.

In a home video shared with the media, the Mayor appealed to people to stay safe and take all necessary precautions. He asked all those who have been infected with the virus to “stay strong mentally” to come out of it.

He said he was reviewing files via video conferencing and was in constant touch with officials, so that the official duties of the Mayor are not impacted.

In another statement, Rammohan said he would get tested once again after completion of his self-isolation period, and donate plasma to patients in need. He said a mass plasma donation camp will soon be held at Telangana Bhavan.

As of July 25, Telangana has 12,264 active cases of novel coronavirus. The total number of confirmed positive cases has reached 54,049. As many as 463 persons have succumbed to the disease so far in the state.

