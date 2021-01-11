MassMutual to set up Global Capability Center in Hyderabad

MassMutual’s investment plans are over Rs 1,000 crores in its Global Capability Center in Hyderabad based on projections. (Twitter/@MinisterKTR)

Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company, a US-based leading life insurer, Monday announced opening of a Global Capability Center(GCC) in Hyderabad. More than 300 persons have been hired and the company has already leased a 1.5 lakh sqft office space in the Financial District area.

“Hyderabad has witnessed several marquee investments in recent times, notwithstanding the prevalent pandemic. MassMutual, a 170-year old top Fortune 500 organization and a world leader in the Insurance and the Finance Industry choosing Hyderabad and establishing its first Global Capability Center outside the USA here is a testimony to the investor-friendly policies and the value proposition the City and State of Telangana offers,” said minister KT Rama Rao.

Rao appreciated MassMutual’s India head Ravi Tangirala for his effortis in “establishing a world-class organization in Hyderabad, India in a record time!”

With 300+ associates and leadership in all functional areas already on-board, MassMutual India is actively hiring for multiple roles in the areas of application development and support, cloud engineering, data science, and analytics, said a statement from the minister’s office. MassMutual has investment plan of over Rs 1,000 crores for the Global Capability Center.

“Opening a Global Capability Center in India will help us remain on the cutting edge of technological advancement given the high-level of expertise in this market,” said Tangirala. “We look forward to growing our global team in Hyderabad to help MassMutual retain its standing as an industry-leading innovator. With expertise complementing our current innovation leadership in the U.S., we hope to become one of the great places to work in India, while helping grow the regional economy,” he added.