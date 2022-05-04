Hyderabad woman turns to natural farming post cancer recovery, first harvest of 1,500 kg mangoes ready for market

A Hyderabad woman’s passion for natural farming, coupled with determination and years of hard work after recovery from stomach cancer, has finally fructified this year in the form of nearly 1,500 kg mangoes in the first harvest itself. Her success against odds is now an inspiration to many others who fancy natural farming.

For 55-year-old Parvathy, discovering a tumour mass in her stomach in 2016 was like “a speed-breaker in the highway”. Her husband Dr Suryanarayana (62), a city-based radiologist, could not pinpoint the cause of cancer but believed that the real culprits were chemicals, pesticides and insecticides in the fruits and vegetables they consumed.

After a year-long treatment and with their only daughter married off, the couple from Habsiguda decided to follow their dreams to keep themselves engaged. Parvathy, a postgraduate and qualified mathematics tutor, decided to revive her interest in farming and her husband joined her in the endeavour. They attended training programmes on natural farming, took part in seminars and conferences, discussed with experts, and learnt more from YouTube videos. In her ancestral village Chopakatlapalam in Telangana’s Khammam district, around 250 km from Hyderabad, they began to raise a fruit farm in an unattended land.

“This is our first harvest and we have around 1,500 kg of six to seven varieties of mangoes grown without any chemical fertilisers, pesticides or insecticides. Of the 300 saplings planted in 2017, 104 have borne fruits now. The trees are still small. We are sure the yield will be more next year,” Parvathy tells indianexpress.com.

The family decided not to sell their mangoes in the market and posted a display board outside the home for passersby to take notice. The morning walkers who buy their mangoes return with compliments on the taste and smell of their naturally-grown mangoes. Apart from spreading the word among friends and family through WhatsApp groups, their daughter Usha started an Instagram page ‘Tathayya Natural Farms’ to reach out to more customers. Customers could either pick up mangoes themselves or avail of pick-up services like Dunzo, Uber Connect, Swiggy Genie etc.

Born and brought up in a village, Parvathy says she was always interested in farming. She tried her hand at terrace gardening and kitchen composting earlier but after recovering from cancer, the couple decided to try out full-fledged farming and do their bit to give people the taste of some chemical-free fruits. Apart from mangoes on three acres, they grow other fruits like guava and sapota on another four acres as well as paddy – all in an organic way.

Mango varieties like Banginapally, Tola Puri, Cheruku Rasam, Chinna Rasam, Himayat, Pandiri Mamidi, Kothapalli Kobbari, Mallika, and Rasalu are ready for market. “They not only taste incredibly better than what is available in the market, but they also have a long shelf life,” she says.

Parvathy recalls that she was never allowed to go to the fields as a child and even when she and her husband wanted to create a fruit farm, local farmers discouraged them. “People laughed at us when we said natural farming. They said we have an excess of black money which we were trying to spend. We have proven to many of the villagers that natural farming can be successful,” she says. Adding to her views, Dr Suryanarayana says he did not worry about a possible failure but used all avenues to learn more during their first attempt at natural farming.

“My father-in-law, who was the headmaster in our village school, had attempted a fruit farm at the very place and had to back out. People said the land won’t bear fruits. We wanted to prove everyone wrong,” he says, adding that they were fortunate to find a like-minded farmer, Appa Rao, to manage the farm in their absence. The couple drives to the village every few weeks and stays for days overseeing the activities.

On their farm, they use only cow dung and cow urine as nutrients for the soil and plants. In case of a pest infestation, they spray a mix of either Metarhizium or Verticillium fungi or use neem oil. They use rotten curd to tackle the fungal infestation. And in case they find a new insect or pest, they share a photo with experts via Whatsapp and get a solution for it without any delay. They have invested up to Rs 15 lakh in the farm.

“The main theme of our farming is to make the soil and plant immune to pests and insects. It takes time as we are losing microorganisms in the soil to chemical fertilisers. I would say that natural farming is not lucrative initially. There could be losses in the first few years but success follows,” says Dr Suryanarayana, adding that farmers tend to run to chemicals at the very sight of a pest or fungal infestation. The idea, they say, is to promote natural farming and inspire more farmers to take to it for a sustainable future.