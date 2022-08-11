scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Hyderabad man secures admission in US university with fake certificates, arrested after visa rejection

Janga Dayakar Reddy, who pursued B Tech (civil) from AVN Institute of Engineering and Technology, Ibrahimpatnam, between 2014 and 2018, attended US visa interviews at Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad but failed to clear those.

By: Express News Service | Hyderabad |
August 11, 2022 10:43:25 am
The police said they found that Swami, who provided fake certificates to Reddy, was currently pursuing MBA in the US and is accused in a fake certificate case under investigation at the Osmania University (OU) police station. (Representational)

The Telangana Police arrested Tuesday a 25-year-old man from Hyderabad who allegedly secured admission in the United States for a master’s degree using forged certificates after his visa application was rejected multiple times.

According to Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat, the accused, Janga Dayakar Reddy, had failed to clear 11 papers in B Tech and paid Rs 1.3 lakh to one Muddam Swamy for the fake engineering degree certificate from Osmania University. He used the fake educational certificates and secured admission for a master’s in business analytics at the University of Dayton, Ohio as well as Lewis University, Illinois, the commissioner added.

Also Read |Telangana: Godavari water level nearing danger mark, residents on alert

Reddy, who pursued B Tech (civil) from AVN Institute of Engineering and Technology, Ibrahimpatnam, between 2014 and 2018, attended US visa interviews at Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad but failed to clear those, he added.

The police said they found that Swami, who provided fake certificates to Reddy, was currently pursuing MBA in the US and is accused in a fake certificate case under investigation at the Osmania University (OU) police station.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: Monsoon activity to continue in Rajasth...Premium
Indian Monsoon 2022 Live Updates: Monsoon activity to continue in Rajasth...
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, data shows otherwisePremium
Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, data shows otherwise
Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’Premium
Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

In a joint operation, special operations team (LB Nagar) and Nacharam police nabbed Reddy and seized a fake bachelor of engineering (computer science) certificate from Osmania University, fake migration certificate, fake provisional certificate, fake consolidated memorandum of marks, fake memorandum of marks, a fake certificate issued by OU controller of examinations, fake letters of recommendations of Matrusri Engineering College, fake loan sanction letter of AP Grameena Vikas Bank among others. Further investigation is on and his cell phone is being examined, the police said.

More from Hyderabad

The police commissioner appealed to all unemployed youngsters not to fall into the trap of bogus overseas agents or consultants and spoil their future.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Hyderabad News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 10:43:25 am

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'

2

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

3

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

4

Happy Raksha Bandhan 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Whatsapp messages, status, photos, and cards

5

Behind Maharashtra Cabinet expansion, BJP-Shinde game plan to breach Sena strongholds

Featured Stories

State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
Explained: What is Maharashtra's TET scam, and why is it back in the news?
Explained: What is Maharashtra's TET scam, and why is it back in the news?
Explained: What is Fifth Amendment, invoked by Donald Trump to not answer...
Explained: What is Fifth Amendment, invoked by Donald Trump to not answer...
Nitish's 6th experiment in 10 years; only constants are CM post, state's ...
Nitish's 6th experiment in 10 years; only constants are CM post, state's ...
Newsmaker | Being Abdul Sattar: Importance of the only Muslim face in Shi...
Newsmaker | Being Abdul Sattar: Importance of the only Muslim face in Shi...
China delays bid by US and India to sanction Pakistan militant
United Nations

China delays bid by US and India to sanction Pakistan militant

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’

Premium
How Naik Chinta Bahadur's 'reincarnation' lives on for this Army battalion
Himachal Pradesh

How Naik Chinta Bahadur's 'reincarnation' lives on for this Army battalion

To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states
What's next for BJP?

To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key states

Premium
Raju Srivastava 'critical and on ventilator' after heart attack

Raju Srivastava 'critical and on ventilator' after heart attack

Chess an escape from war for South Sudan's players

Chess an escape from war for South Sudan's players

Alia Bhatt's Darlings and the retaliation to abuse

Alia Bhatt's Darlings and the retaliation to abuse

Will Nitish be PM face in 2024? Why that’s easier said than done
Explained

Will Nitish be PM face in 2024? Why that’s easier said than done

Premium
Why Arjun Kapoor took ‘baby steps’ in going public with Malaika
Koffee with Karan

Why Arjun Kapoor took ‘baby steps’ in going public with Malaika

Nitish aides approached us over his wish to be V-P: Sushil Modi

Nitish aides approached us over his wish to be V-P: Sushil Modi

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 11: Latest News
Advertisement