Hyderabad man secures admission in US university with fake certificates, arrested after visa rejection

August 11, 2022 10:43:25 am
The Telangana Police arrested Tuesday a 25-year-old man from Hyderabad who allegedly secured admission in the United States for a master’s degree using forged certificates after his visa application was rejected multiple times.
According to Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat, the accused, Janga Dayakar Reddy, had failed to clear 11 papers in B Tech and paid Rs 1.3 lakh to one Muddam Swamy for the fake engineering degree certificate from Osmania University. He used the fake educational certificates and secured admission for a master’s in business analytics at the University of Dayton, Ohio as well as Lewis University, Illinois, the commissioner added.
Reddy, who pursued B Tech (civil) from AVN Institute of Engineering and Technology, Ibrahimpatnam, between 2014 and 2018, attended US visa interviews at Mumbai, Delhi, and Hyderabad but failed to clear those, he added.
The police said they found that Swami, who provided fake certificates to Reddy, was currently pursuing MBA in the US and is accused in a fake certificate case under investigation at the Osmania University (OU) police station.
In a joint operation, special operations team (LB Nagar) and Nacharam police nabbed Reddy and seized a fake bachelor of engineering (computer science) certificate from Osmania University, fake migration certificate, fake provisional certificate, fake consolidated memorandum of marks, fake memorandum of marks, a fake certificate issued by OU controller of examinations, fake letters of recommendations of Matrusri Engineering College, fake loan sanction letter of AP Grameena Vikas Bank among others. Further investigation is on and his cell phone is being examined, the police said.
The police commissioner appealed to all unemployed youngsters not to fall into the trap of bogus overseas agents or consultants and spoil their future.
