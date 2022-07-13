Hyderabad: Man trying to place warning sign board on road mowed down by speeding car

A man in Hyderabad was knocked down by a speeding car while he was trying to erect a signboard to warn motorists of a hole in the middle of a busy street.

The incident took place at around 9 pm Tuesday near Sohail Hotel in Malakpet, when Liaqat Ali Khan alias Zahed, an employee of the hotel, walked across onto the middle of the road to put back the warning sign board after it had fallen off.

Chaderghat Police registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 304 A of the Indian Penal Code based on a complaint from Zahed’s brother. Inspector Polishetty Sateesh, the station house officer of Chaderghat police, said efforts are on to identify the car driver in the hit-and-run case.

Zahed was a resident of the Ghousia Masjid locality in Dabeerpura. CCTV footage of Zahed attempting to place the signboard back and disappearing as he is hit by a speeding car is in circulation on social media.

According to the inspector, a hole was dug by The Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana (TSSPDCL) a few days ago and police had placed barricades and a signboard considering the intermittent rains. He said the slab placed on the hole was moved to let water pass by while police had already barricaded the place. “It is a 1 sq ft wide hole dug by the electricity department two to three days ago. There are electricity cables inside and a slab over it. As it has been raining, the slab was moved a bit to let the water pass in,” the inspector told indianexpress.com, stressing that the Malakpet-Santoshnagar Road was a busy road with poor lighting.

Zahed died at Osmania General Hospital where he was admitted for treatment. He is survived by his wife and three children. Amjed Ullah Khan, an activist and leader of old city-based political outfit Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT), said Zahed was only trying to save the public and prevent any accidents due to the hole in the middle of the road. Khan blamed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board and TSSPDCL.

“It has been two and a half years since minister K T Rama Rao laid the foundation stone for a flyover from Sohail Hotel to Hafeez Baba Nagar. Three different works by the GHMC, HMWSSB and TSSPDCL are going on simultaneously and no safety measures are in place,” said Khan. Demanding Rs 10 lakh ex-gratia, a government job for a bereaved family member and government housing for the family from the government, he asked the government to order action against civic authorities for criminal negligence and arrest the officers responsible.