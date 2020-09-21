Hyderabad: Man swept into lake amid rain, body found hours later

Police said they would apprise the municipal corporation about the issue of the safety of people living near the Saroornagar lake. (Photo: Twitter/ Rachakonda police)

The body of a man swept away into Hyderabad’s Saroornagar lake due to heavy rain was recovered on Monday afternoon. According to the police, Naveen Kumar, the deceased, was on his way home on a two-wheeler on Sunday evening, when strong rainwater currents pushed him into a stream that leads to the lake.

This is the second rain-related casualty in Hyderabad. On Saturday, 12-year-old Sumedha Kapooriya had died after falling into an open drain in Neredmet. Her body was recovered from Banda Cheruvu lake two kilometers away.

Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat told the press Naveen could not be rescued despite teams of the disaster response force of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) searching till 3 am Monday. The operation was resumed at 7 am and the body was fished out around 3.30 pm.

The presence of mud and slush in the polluted water body delayed the rescue operation, he said, while announcing a cash reward to the personnel part of the attempt.

K Seetharam, the station house officer of Saroornagar police station, told indianexpress.com that Naveen Kumar, an electrician, had borrowed his friend’s Honda Activa for a few days since his mother was not keeping well. Kumar was on his way home in the rain when he lost balance and fell into the stream around 6.30 pm.

The body has been sent to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem. A case of man missing registered earlier is being changed to a case of unnatural death under section 174 CrPC.

Bhagwat said he would apprise the municipal corporation about the issue of the safety of people living near the lake, and also work towards an ex-gratia to the family of the deceased from the government.

