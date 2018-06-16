Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
Hyderabad: Man strangles intellectually challenged twins

Officials at Chaitanyapuri police station said that Mallikarjun Reddy, a resident of Satyanarayanapuram, strangled his 12-year-old nephew Vishnuvardhan Reddy and niece Srujana late Friday night.

Written by Sreenivas Janyala | Hyderabad | Published: June 16, 2018 9:55:18 am
Hyderabad, Hyderabad twins strangled, Hyderabad twins death, Hyderabad crime, Indian Express news Mallikarjun brought the two children from Miryalguda to Hyderabad saying he would enrol them in swimming classes.

The police has arrested a man who allegedly strangled two intellectually challenged children and tried to dispose off their bodies. Officials at Chaitanyapuri police station said that Mallikarjun Reddy, a resident of Satyanarayanapuram, strangled his 12-year-old nephew Vishnuvardhan Reddy and niece Srujana late Friday night. The twins were his sister Lakshmi’s children. Lakshmi is married to Srinivas Reddy and lives in Miryalguda.

“On Friday, Mallikarjun brought the two children from Miryalguda to Hyderabad saying he would enrol them in swimming classes. Last night he was caught by the house owner while trying to put the bodies of the two in a car. The owner also called the police. The parents arrived from Miryalguda and investigation is on,” an official said.

