Hyderabad: Man stays in hotel for over 100 days, flees without paying Rs 12 lakh bill

Taj Banjara hotel in Hyderabad has lodged a complaint against one of its guests who allegedly disappeared without clearing a pending bill of Rs 12.34 lakhs after staying for over 100 days.

On April 4, Shankar Narayana, who claimed to be a businessman from Visakhapatnam, had negotiated a deal with the hotel management for a long stay and was allotted a suite at a discounted rate. He had a bill of up to Rs 25.96 lakhs in 102 days, and on the insistence of the hotel, he cleared Rs 13.62 lakhs by paying them from time to time.

However, when the staff started demanding the remaining balance of Rs 12.34 lakhs, he allegedly left the hotel and did not return. The hotel staff then contacted the man who promised to clear the remaining bill. However, he later switched off his phone after which the hotel manager approached the Banjara Hills police station to lodge a complaint.

“We called him on his mobile phone several times and he assured that he would return in a few days and clear the pending bill. Since last few days, he has switched off his mobile phone. We have lodged a police complaint,’’ an official said.

Officials at Banjara Hills Police Station have registered a case of cheating and criminal breach of trust against the businessman.