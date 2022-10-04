scorecardresearch
Hyderabad man sets bike on fire when cop stops him for riding on wrong side

The incident happened on the busy streets of Ameerpet Monday evening and led to a brief stoppage of traffic at Maitrivanam junction.

A man set his motorcycle on fire when a traffic police constable stopped him for riding on the wrong side. (Express Photo)

A man set his motorcycle on fire when a traffic police constable stopped him for riding on the wrong side on the busy streets of Ameerpet in Hyderabad Monday evening, said the police. The incident at Maitrivanam junction led to a brief stoppage of traffic on the stretch, they added.

According to police, S Ashok, who runs a mobile phone shop in the area, picked up an argument with the traffic policeman as he was stopped. He went inside his shop to get a bottle of fuel, poured it on the bike and set it on fire, said the police.

AV Ranganath, joint commissioner of police (traffic), stated that the motorist was commuting in the wrong direction and causing inconvenience to the right of way of traffic when he was stopped at pillar No. 1053. “Hyderabad Traffic Police is enforcing traffic laws for the safety of commuters and acting strictly against the commuters who are not following the traffic rules and driving their vehicles in an endangering manner which may lead to road fatalities,” he said in a release.

Operation ROPE: 472 booked, Rs 3.65 lakh fine imposed

Meanwhile, Hyderabad traffic police Monday started a special drive – ROPE (Removal of obstructive parking encroachments) and imposed a fine of Rs 3.65 lakh on 472 motorists, and 18 shops and establishments for traffic violations. City police commissioner CV Anand who inspected the special drive told reporters that more such special drives would be taken up to keep a check on traffic violations, including triple riding, cell phone riding, wrong-side driving etc and bring order on the roads.

Anand urged the public representatives to cooperate with the traffic police during enforcement and VIP movements. He appealed to the public to utilise the public transport systems instead of personal vehicles, a collective action that would reduce the congestion on roads.

All the establishment owners were being sensitised to keep the carriageway clear by providing park space, he said while stressing that commuters must stop when the signal turns green to orange. He attributed traffic jams to a steep rise in the use of personal vehicles due to the Covid pandemic and requested the motorists to cooperate with traffic police to reduce congestion on roads and ensure free flow of traffic.

First published on: 04-10-2022 at 10:23:29 am
