Hyderabad: Man on bail arrested again after attacking woman who sent him to jail

A 25-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly attacking a married woman with an axe after she refused his proposal. Cheruku Rahul Goud, who was previously in judicial remand, planned to eliminate her once he came out on bail, said Meerpet police.

The incident took place on Monday evening when the victim, holding an infant in her arm, was talking to another woman in front of her house. Goud parked his two-wheeler near the house and ran towards the gate brandishing an axe. In CCTV footage of the attack, Goud is seen fleeing from the spot after the victim tries to block the attack with her hand and runs into her home.

The woman sustained injuries to her right shoulder, right elbow, and right palm and was rushed to a private hospital for treatment. Her health condition is stable, they said. Based on a complaint from the victim’s husband Bollepally Ravi Kumar, Meerpet police registered a case of attempt to murder against the accused and formed teams to nab him. On Wednesday morning, Goud, a real estate businessman, was arrested.

ACP Vanasthalipuram, K.Purushotham Reddy, told reporters that the accused has been harassing the victim by calling her over the phone and asking her to live with him. It was through a family friend that the accused got acquainted with the victim and he managed to get her phone number with his help. A few days ago, he went to the victim’s home and threatened to defame her in front of her husband. In return, the victim and her husband warned him. The couple later lodged a complaint at Meerpet police station.