Hyderabad: Man murdered on busy city streets, police suspect wife’s family

A 25-year-old man who recently married a woman from another faith was brutally murdered on the busy streets of Saroornagar in Hyderabad Wednesday night. He was stabbed to death in public view by two people allegedly linked to his wife’s family, according to the police.

A case of murder has been registered and the hunt is on for the accused. Mahesh Bhagwat, Rachakonda police commissioner, told indianexpress.com that the two accused who are relatives of the woman are in custody and the police have cracked the case. Bhagwat said the details would be announced soon.

The deceased married the 23-year-old woman, who then reportedly changed her faith to the man’s, in January 2022 against her family’s wishes. Since then they have been living at a rented house in Saroornagar.

At around 9 pm on Wednesday, when the couple was travelling on a two-wheeler two men intercepted them near the municipal office and attacked the man. The man died on the spot as the police rushed to the crime scene.

Meanwhile, a group claiming to be friends and relatives of the deceased man staged a protest demanding strict action against the woman’s family.