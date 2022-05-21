Hyderabad: Man murdered in public view, police suspect wife’s family

Close on the heels of the murder of a man in Hyderabad allegedly by relatives of his wife of another faith, another 24-year-old man was murdered on the streets of Begumbazar on Friday, in the presence of his father, by five unidentified assailants, who reportedly are linked to his wife’s family.

The incident occurred at around 7.30 pm near the fish market in Begumbazar. Neeraj Panwar, the deceased, was brutally stabbed and killed even as his father Rakendra Panwar and other passersby stood witness helplessly. They were travelling on a two-wheeler to Mirchi market, according to police, when five persons on two bikes stopped them and attacked Neeraj with knives.

The Shahinayatgunj police have started an investigation. Police suspect the role of the wife’s family but refused to give further details. SHO Y Ajay of Shahinayatgunj police station told indianexpress.com that police are gathering evidence, including CCTV footage, and verifying details. A hunt is on for the five suspects, he said.

According to him, both the families reside in Begumbazar. Neeraj Panwar married Sanjana Yadav a little over a year ago against the wishes of her family. A couple of months ago, they became parents of a baby boy.

Meanwhile, the family and relatives of the deceased staged a protest Friday night demanding the immediate arrest of the assailants. The traders of Begumbazar have called for a bandh on Saturday.

On May 4, B Nagaraju (25) was brutally stabbed to death in public view on the busy streets of Saroornagar in Hyderabad by two people, later arrested by the police and identified as his wife Ashrin Sultana’s brother Syed Mobin Ahmed and cousin Mohammed Masood Ahmed, as they bore a grudge against the former for marrying their sister against their wishes.