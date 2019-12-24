Hyderabad: Man, minor girl run over by train, mother escapes miraculously

The incident took place at around 2.30 pm when the trio was attempting to cross the tracks to reach the booking counter. (Representational) The incident took place at around 2.30 pm when the trio was attempting to cross the tracks to reach the booking counter. (Representational)

A 60-year-old woman had a miraculous escape whereas her son and his cousin, a minor girl, were run over by a local train near Chandanagar MMTS station in Hyderabad on Tuesday afternoon.

The incident took place at around 2.30 pm when the trio was attempting to cross the tracks to reach the booking counter. They were to board a train to Secunderabad. The government railway police said they were hit by a Lingampally-Hyderabad MMTS train.

The deceased were identified as P Manohar(24), a rag picker, and Soni(17) who worked as domestic help. They were distant relatives and lived in the same locality of Shantinagar in Sherilingampally near Chandanagar.

“The two deceased and Manohar’s mother were walking across the track. The mother was left behind. Seeing a train approaching, Manohar tried to get back and Soni followed him. Both of them were killed on the spot. The mother escaped unhurt as she was lying down,” R Dasya Nayak, sub-inspector of government railway police told indianexpress.com.

The bodies were sent to Osmania General Hospital for a postmortem examination. The families were informed and a case has been registered, said Nayak.

