Telangana BJP asks governor to step in, ensure proper probe into Hyd killing after interfaith marriage

Days after a man was killed by his wife’s relatives belonging to another faith on the streets of Hyderabad, representatives of the Telangana BJP’s SC Morcha Sunday sought the intervention of Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan in ensuring the investigation is taken to its logical conclusion.

Also Read | Hyderabad killing over interfaith marriage: He sold chain to take wife Eid shopping

Meeting with the governor, the delegation comprising SC Morcha president Koppu Basha and ex-MP and BJP national executive member G Vivek Venkata Swamy raised apprehension that the police may water down the case.

A day after Billapuram Nagaraju (25) was attacked and murdered in the presence of his wife Ashrin Sultana (23) on Wednesday night, the Rachakonda police arrested the woman’s brother Syed Mobin Ahmed and another relative Mohammed Masood Ahmed based on Sultana’s statement, eye-witness accounts, and CCTV footage. Police registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of IPC and sections of SC/ST POA Act.

“The action of the police is nothing but trying to wipe the tears of the victim’s family as no seriousness to grab the culprits is evident even after three days of the incident. This shows the inaction on the side of the state police to nab the culprits belonging to a particular community who are in the good books of the chief minister,” the delegation informed the governor.

They requested her to intervene to ensure that stringent action is taken against the perpetrators and the case is taken to its logical conclusion. They also sought immediate financial help to be ordered to be paid to the bereaved family, apart from providing government employment or any other aid to the family.

On the night of May 4, Nagaraju and Sultana were returning to their rented home in Saroornagar on a two-wheeler when the two accused stopped them near the local municipal office and brutally attacked them in full public view. Nagaraju, who belonged to an SC community, was killed on the spot even as passers-by tried to nab the accused.