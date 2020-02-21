Hyderabad: Man harasses woman he hired for surrogacy; arrested

A case was registered under section 354(A)(punishment for sexual harassment) and 506(Punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC based on her complaint on February 18. (Representational Image) A case was registered under section 354(A)(punishment for sexual harassment) and 506(Punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC based on her complaint on February 18. (Representational Image)

A 64-year-old man was arrested by Hyderabad police Thursday for harassing a woman he had hired to be the surrogate mother of his future child. The accused Surappa Raju of Somajiguda has been living alone in the city while his wife lives in his native town in Andhra Pradesh. The couple have three daughters and all of them are married.

In her complaint, the victim said she had met Raju in December 2019 through an agent, who arranges surrogate mothers for couples and due to her financial problems, she agreed to bear the child of the accused through surrogacy.

According to the police, Raju asked her to get intimate with him and give birth to a child. The 23-year-old woman decided to lodge a complaint as he continued to threaten her.

A case was registered under section 354(A)(punishment for sexual harassment) and 506(Punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC based on her complaint on February 18.

In a statement, the investigation officer sub-inspector M Shiva Krishna said that the victim had agreed to be the surrogate mother of Raju’s child for Rs 4.5 lakh and a monthly amount of Rs 10,000 towards expenses till delivery. “On February 11, he took her in his car to Birla Mandir for offering prayers. After this, he asked her to sleep with him and give birth to a child without surrogacy and said he would give an additional amount of Rs 50,000,” the statement read.

Though she initially agreed to this due to fear and did not tell her husband, the police said she confided to her husband on February 17. The couple approached the police and requested action against Raju.

