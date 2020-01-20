Hyderabad: Man gets 5 years in jail for sexually assaulting adopted daughter

According to the police, a complaint about the offence was received from a Child Welfare Committee officer. According to the police, a complaint about the offence was received from a Child Welfare Committee officer.

A man in Hyderabad has been convicted for sexually assaulting his adopted daughter. The IX Additional District Sessions Court at LB Nagar, Hyderabad, Monday found him guilty and sentenced him to five years of rigourous imprisonment. A fine of Rs 2,500 was also imposed.

The incident took place in 2015. According to the police, a complaint about the offence was received from a Child Welfare Committee officer, stating that a 13-year-old was sexually assaulted by a man who was also her maternal uncle.

Police said as the convict and his wife did not have children of their own, they adopted the victim. The convict sexually assaulted her for almost two months in the absence of his wife. He threatened to kill the girl if she revealed the same to anyone.

On May 30, 2015, the convict went to his home inebriated and once again tried to sexually assault the girl, when she raised an alarm. He then hit her with the handle of a saw, cutting her right wrist.

A case was registered against him under relevant sections of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

