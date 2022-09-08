scorecardresearch
Hyderabad: Man gets 20 years rigorous imprisonment for sodomising teenager

The convict, a cable TV technician, was booked on charges of unnatural sex under Sections 377 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code.

A local court in Hyderabad sentenced a 32-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment after finding him guilty of sodomising a teenager in 2018.

A local court in Hyderabad Wednesday sentenced a 32-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment after finding him guilty of sodomising a teenager in 2018.

The judge of XII Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court in Nampally also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on the man while pronouncing him guilty.

The accused was arrested after the police received a complaint in this regard.

The victim was sent for a medical examination and given counselling.

The man, who had befriended the 16-year-old boy from the same locality he resided in, assaulted him at his home when he had dropped by to deliver some goods, police said.

Though the boy did not reveal the assault to anyone initially as the convict threatened him with dire consequences, he later mustered courage and informed his parents, police added.

The convict, a cable TV technician, was booked on charges of unnatural sex under Sections 377 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as under Section 5(m), r/w 6 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012 at Chandrayangutta Police Station.

First published on: 08-09-2022 at 11:28:47 am
