Hyderabad: Man ends life, harassment from loan apps suspected

A 35-year-old man was found dead at his residence in Hyderabad’s Bachupally Monday, police said.

The deceased, who has been identified as Rajesh, lived with his wife.

The family members of Rajesh, who worked with an online grocery store, told the police that he was being harassed by the loan recovery agents of instant micro loan apps.

Bachupally police have initiated a probe into the death after registering an FIR under Section 174 (unnatural death) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

On a writing board at the deceased’s home, the police found an appeal to the government to block instant loan apps just like pornographic videos and online games are banned. This was purportedly written by Rajesh and is believed to be his last words.

According to police, the instant loan app executives morphed his photographs and threatened to share them with his contacts along with abusive messages.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kukatpally Division) A. Chandra Sekhar said the preliminary investigation revealed that Rajesh had availed of instant micro loans ranging between Rs 3,000 and Rs 12,000 from as many as nine instant loan apps and owed a total of about Rs 60,000.

“In the last few days, he was being pressurised to repay the loans. On his phone, there are chats where he was being threatened to pay up. There is also his morphed photo, which they threatened to send to his contacts,” the ACP said, adding the investigation is underway.

Rajesh was alone at his home at the time of the incident. His body was found by the building watchman, who was alerted by Rajesh’s wife as she could not reach him on the phone. She was away at their native place in Vijayawada for the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities in the last few days.

Telangana has reported nearly a dozen deaths related to alleged harassment from instant loan apps since 2020.