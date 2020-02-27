Cyberabad: Man burns wife with hot iron rod, arrested

T Srinu was arrested Thursday morning, SI Lakshman said. (Representative Image) T Srinu was arrested Thursday morning, SI Lakshman said. (Representative Image)

The Cyberabad Police Thursday arrested a man who allegedly tortured his wife in a drunken state, burnt her with a hot iron rod and forced his 14-year-old son to film it.

The accused’s wife, who has been admitted to a government hospital in Mahbubnagar with severe burn injuries on her head and face, told the police that on Sunday evening, her husband T Srinu, a driver by profession, returned home in Kokapet on the outskirts of Hyderabad in an inebriated condition and started demanding money from her for buying more liquor. On refusing it, he started beating her up. When their son intervened, Srinu thrashed him too. He later put an iron rod on the stove and hit his wife with it again. He even forced his son to film the torture on his mobile phone.

After this, the woman and her son fled from their house and took refuge at a relative’s place in Wanaparthy town where she lodged a complaint against her husband.

The Wanaparthy Town Police made a zero FIR and transferred the case to Narsingi Police Station in Cyberabad Metropolitan Police limits. They also admitted the woman to the government hospital and Srinu was arrested Thursday morning, SI Lakshman said.

