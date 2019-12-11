Hyderabad: Man attempts suicide after killing wife and son, arrested

On early Wednesday morning, Ananthappa reportedly smothered his wife and son to death. (Representational) On early Wednesday morning, Ananthappa reportedly smothered his wife and son to death. (Representational)

A 25-year-old man was arrested by Cyberabad police on Wednesday morning after he allegedly killed his wife and two-year-old son. Following the two murders, he reportedly made two attempts to kill himself and was found lying semi-conscious even as his three-year-old daughter was playing in the same room, said Gachibowli police.

A case has been registered under sections 302(murder) and 309(attempt to murder) of Indian Penal Code. The accused, Ananthappa, is a driver and hails from Yadagir district of Karnataka.

On early Wednesday morning, Ananthappa reportedly smothered his wife and son to death. Two hours later, he made a phone call to his friend, following which he attempted to hang himself from the ceiling fan.

As the fan came down crashing, he attempted to electrocute himself, sub-inspector B Govardhan Reddy told indianexpress.com

“The accused had long-standing disputes with his in-laws. They wanted to raise his son as their successor. Husband and wife used to quarrel over this regularly. He killed his wife and son to put an end to everything,” said Reddy. The Family of the deceased arrived in Hyderabad Wednesday afternoon and took custody of the 3-year-old girl.

Ananthappa has been married for nine years and was living in Hyderabad with his wife and two children for the last three years. His eldest daughter lived with his wife’s family in their hometown.

